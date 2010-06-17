‘Bachelor Pad’: Awful, Yet Brilliant

#Reality TV
06.17.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Back in January, I wrote about ABC’s creation of “Bachelor Pad” — in which an amalgam of former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” will live in a “Big Brother”-style house. Hey, MTV and VH1 have been recycling reality contestants for spin-off shows for years, so why not?

ABC has now released the cast, and it will star all the “fan favorites” from recent years. Which is to say: if there’s some assh*le who stirred up “drama” on a previous season, then they’re in the cast (notable exception: Tanner the foot fetishist). Anyway, you can click through to see the entire cast at TV Watch, but by far and away the highlight is the blurb for Natalie (the fourth thumbnail below):

On a date when Jason was trying to see what else Natalie was interested in besides shoes and clothes, Natalie, a bartender, responded, “Bears.”

See? She’s not shallow. Bears are f*cking awesome.

Bear pictures via F Yeah Bears. Obviously.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSABCBACHELOR PADMELISSA RYCROFTReality TVTHE BACHELORTHE BACHELORETTE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP