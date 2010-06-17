‘Bachelor Pad’: Awful, Yet Brilliant

Back in January, I wrote about ABC’s creation of “Bachelor Pad” — in which an amalgam of former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” will live in a “Big Brother”-style house. Hey, MTV and VH1 have been recycling reality contestants for spin-off shows for years, so why not?
ABC has now released the cast, and it will star all the “fan favorites” from recent years. Which is to say: if there’s some assh*le who stirred up “drama” on a previous season, then they’re in the cast (notable exception: Tanner the foot fetishist). Anyway, you can click through to see the entire cast at TV Watch, but by far and away the highlight is the blurb for Natalie (the fourth thumbnail below):
On a date when Jason was trying to see what else Natalie was interested in besides shoes and clothes, Natalie, a bartender, responded, “Bears.”
See? She’s not shallow. Bears are f*cking awesome.
Bear pictures via F Yeah Bears. Obviously.
Ugh, ABC is so terrible.
But you know what? Lost is over and they cancelled Pushing Daisies, so we’re fucking done professionally.
The only good thing about shows like this is that it keeps Joel McHale in business over at The Soup.
Too bad she didn’t say magnets or ghouls.
So there’s going to be a bear in the house? I’m sorry, I thought I read “bear in the house.”
Can there be a bear in the house?
I didn’t know there were gonna be bear jokes.
She loves Reagan!
There’s a bear in the woods. For some people, the bear is easy to see. Others don’t see it at all. Some people say the bear is tame. Others say it’s vicious and dangerous. Since no one can really be sure who’s right, isn’t it smart to be as strong as the bear? If there is a bear….
Bears always FTW