In case you thought Netflix has been lacking in true crime and bizarre stories, just wait until you hear this one! Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives is the latest docuseries to hit the streaming site, featuring a story that just gets weirder and weirder.

Sarma Melngailis was the co-founder of the vegan go-to hotspot Pure Food and Wine in New York City. The restaurant was a mecca for vegan celebs, who frequented the spot to dine on their raw vegan specials. Melngailis eventually began dating a mysterious man from Twitter (first red flag) who promised to help her business. Suddenly, things got…weird.

The story goes in-depth on how Melngailis was seemingly manipulated by this man, who called himself Shane Fox, as he promised wealth and even immortality for her beloved pet pitbull (second red flag) all while draining her funds and stealing money from the world-famous restaurant. The two were eventually caught on the run after authorities found a charge on Fox’s credit card for none other than non-vegan Domino’s Pizza. Possibly another red flag?

The producer behind the infamous Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened doc and director of Tiger King took Sarma’s story and made it into a four-part docuseries that premieres on March 16th on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.