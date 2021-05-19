Barack Obama isn’t saying it was aliens… but it was aliens. Maybe.

In an interview that would make Giorgio A. Tsoukalos proud, the former president stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden (virtually) on Monday night, the day after 60 Minutes aired a mind-blowing report about the reality of UFOs or, as the government calls them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena—UAPs for short, probably so that it doesn’t sound like they’re spreading bizarre UFO conspiracy theories. While he seemed to understand that the general concept of UFOs has been written off as something only people wearing self-styled tinfoil hats might want to talk about, Obama did corroborate that these reports are 100 percent real.

After joking that he asked about where the secret alien lab was after coming into office —”I was like, ‘Alright, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceship?’ And they did a little bit of research and the answer was no.”— Obama confirmed that there are people who take the investigation of these sightings very seriously, and that they should.

“What is true—and I’m actually being serious here—is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory—they did not have an easily explainable pattern.”

Since we don’t know what these flying objects are, it would then follow that we don’t know how to defend ourselves against them if they ever decided to attack… which could mean that Tucker Carlson is right? [Shudder!] That—not an alien invasion — is just too terrifying to think about.