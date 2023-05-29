barry finale
‘Barry’ Had The Best (And Most Shocking) Cut To Black In A Series Finale Since ‘The Sopranos’

[This post contains spoilers about the Barry series finale]

“Oh wow.” Those were the final words spoken by Barry Berkman, and also what I said out loud multiple times during the Barry series finale.

The first time came during the shoot-out at Nohobal, where NoHo Hank and his men — who have taken Sally and her son, John, hostage in an attempt to lure Barry out of hiding — faced off against Fuches’ crew. Nearly everyone is killed, including fashion icon NoHo Hank, who dies holding the hand of Cristobal’s golden statue. (Big night for depressing hand holding on HBO.)

The second “oh wow” came when Barry is looking for Sally and John after being reuniting with them. He shows up at Mr. Cousineau’s house, where he expects to find them, but instead, he’s greeted by Tom who tells Barry to hand himself over to the cops. “Gene is in a desperate situation,” he says. “Gene’s gonna go to jail. He’s being accused of all the things that you did. You’re the only one who can save him.” The weight of his actions finally seem to weigh on Barry, but it’s too late: in the best cut to black in an HBO finale since The Sopranos, he’s shot and killed by Mr. Cousineau, who’s sentenced to life in prison. Meanwhile, in death, Barry is seen as an American hero.

It’s a bleak ending for basically everyone on the show, except Sally, sort of, but especially the guy who gets turned down by Sally. Also, NoHo Hank. I’ll miss him, and in his inability to recognize people in disguise, most of all.

