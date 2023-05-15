The streaming audience’s obsession with true crime is nothing new, but we’ve reached a point where actual true-crime series are starting to turn the genre on its head. This presents the opportunity for dramatizations to have some fun, too, which is the spirit of Peacock’s upcoming Based on a True Story show.

Starring the previously underestimated Kaley Cuoco after her The Flight Attendant success, Kaley plays a woman who is so enthralled with true crime narratives that she finds a local serial killer’s proximity to be “exciting.” Also as shown in the above trailer, she gets a little hot and bothered with her husband while they embark upon solving a murder mystery. This series arrives from producers of The Boys and Ozark, if that tells you anything about how twisted things might get. From the synopsis:

Based On A True Story follows a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as ‘Ava Bartlett,’ alongside Chris Messina (Air) and Tom Bateman (Thirteen Lives) in your next obsession.

Based On A True Story will stream eight episodes for the binging on June 8.