Terence Winter is an HBO all-star due to his involvement with The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire (Vinyl? Never heard of it), and now he’s taking his talents to HBO Max. Winter and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves are leading a new Batman show for the streaming service, this one centered about the Gotham Police Department. The still-untitled series is set within in the same universe as Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, and “will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms,” according to HBO Max.

Hopefully “multiple platforms” includes Happy Meal toys. More from HBO Max:

The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.

Will Pattinson show up on the HBO Max series? Probably not, for the same reason that Robert Downey, Jr. and Scarlett Johansson weren’t regulars on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Unless producers trick the quarantine king into thinking it’s a cooking show.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford,” Reeves said in a statement, “and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.” After hearing about this show, I looked up whether there any Batman references on The Sopranos. There aren’t, at least none that I could find, but I did stumble across a (cursed) video entitled “TONY SOPRANO meets THE JOKER (NSFW),” so, y’know, if Winter is looking to add some HBO spice to Gotham…