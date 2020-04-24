On their Diamond-certified debut album Licensed to Ill, the Beastie Boys referenced Columbo, the Smurfs, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Barney Miller star Abe Vigoda, The Honeymooners, The Mary Tyler Moore Show actor Ted Knight, Mister Ed, The Gong Show, and variety show mainstay Phyllis Diller. Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “MCA” Yauch, and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz’s pop culture-dropping lyrics continued throughout the entirety of their discography, including a Sleestaks namedrop on Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, so it’s surprising that they didn’t appear in more TV shows.

Looking at their IMDb, the Boys have dozens of “Themselves” credits for when they performed on Late Show with David Letterman and SNL and American Bandstand, which is definitely worth watching. They were also on the British series The Big Breakfast in 1994, where, according to this helpful YouTube description, they were joined by “puppets, Zig and Zag, inside the bathroom. MCA is dressed like his Sir Stewart Wallace character from the ‘Sabotage’ music video and has a Southern accent for some reason. Mike D is his usual cool self. And King Ad-rock has no idea what the hell is going on. My guess is that he was fried.” Good guess. But their pre-Beastie Boys Story filmography is sparse, relegated mostly to brief cameos in 1985’s Krush Groove, also featuring the Fat Boys and Run-D.M.C., and 1988’s Rick Rubin-directed Tougher Than Leather. Which makes their appearance on Futurama all the more delightful.

Ice Cube has Friday. Queen Latifah has Chicago. Beastie Boys have Robot Hell.

In the Futurama season one finale “Hell Is Other Robots,” after Bender (voiced by John DiMaggio) becomes addicted to electricity after “jacking on” after a Beastie Boys show at Madison Cube Garden, he joins the Temple of Robotology, where he vows to stop sinning. But when his co-workers, including Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal), become annoyed by his new holier-than-thou attitude, they attempt to bring him back to the dark side using alcohol and Hookerbots. It doesn’t take much work for Bender to return to his immoral ways, but when he denounces Robotology, he’s visited by the Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta), who sends him to Robot Hell. “We know all your sins, Bender, and for each one we’ve prepared an agonizing and ironic punishment,” the Devil tells Mr. Rodriguez, while music begins to play. “Aw crap, singing,” Bender whines.

Yes, but also: the Beastie Boys.

“Hey, Bender, gonna make some noise / With your hard drive scratched by the Beastie Boys / That’s whatcha, whatcha, whatcha get on level five,” they rap before Bender and the Robot Devil plunge further into Hell. “Robot Hell” is notable for two reasons:

1) It’s the first musical number in the show’s history (“Whalers on the Moon,” although catchy as heck, does not count), later leading to the holiday-themed “Back to Work” and “I Want My Hands Back” from series highlight “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings.”