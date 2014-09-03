‘Because Of The Implication!’: Dennis Reynolds At His Absolute Worst

Last week, I wrote a piece ranking the central characters on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia from most to least evil. The conclusion that I came to was that Frank was the absolute worst, and Dennis was a very close second. Many of you disagreed with me, believing that Dennis was the most despicable of them all. While I still maintain that Frank is an inhuman monster, and being raised by Frank is a big reason why Dennis is so awful, I will concede that when it comes to pure evil, Dennis Reynolds is hard to beat. With that in mind, let’s take a look at his some of his absolute worst moments.
The time he tried to pick up girls at a pro-choice rally
This happened in just the second episode, and gave us a clear indication of what kind of show this was going to be. Dennis goes to a pro-choice rally, expecting to have an easy time meeting women. Instead, they figure out his intentions right away, and he is rejected by everyone he approaches. But the kicker comes at the end. When Dennis finds out that Mac has had far more success in his quest to hook-up with anti-abortion protester, he decides to jump the fence at the rally, and try his luck with the other side. He gets caught on the fence, and winds up getting screamed at by both groups. As good of an example of Dennis Reynolds getting what he deserved as you’ll ever find.
The time he offered to “frame-bang” someone….while she was sleeping!
As you’ll see multiple times on this list, Dennis’s views on sex are disturbing beyond anyone’s worst nightmares, and he seems to think “making love” to someone while they’re sleeping is completely okay and not a serious crime. Seriously, just watch this scene, and then take about 10 showers:
Because of the implication
This might be the most disturbing Dennis Reynolds moment ever. In this scene, he talks about buying a boat, taking it out to international waters, getting the women on the boat drunk, and planning to have sex with them by putting in a situation where they wouldn’t refuse “because of the implication.” Wow. Seriously, this is a deeply disturbing human being we are dealing with. If Dennis Reynolds were a real person, I’d swear he was the one hacked all those phones.
The time he revealed the secrets of The D.E.N.N.I.S. System
It’s hardly surprising that a man with so many disturbing views on women would have system them picking them up that even the creepiest pick-up artist would be a little skeeved-out by. Just in case you forgot the principles of The D.E.N.N.I.S. System, it goes like this:
Demonstrate value
Engage physically
Nurture dependence
Neglect emotionally
Inspire hope
Separate entirely
While it’s really not a hard system to remember (I didn’t even have to look it up to type it out), the rest of the gang still had an incredibly difficult time wrapping their heads around it. Which, honestly, was a huge relief for everyone else in Philadelphia.
The time he spent hours listening to audio of his sexual escapades
Okay, we’ve spent plenty of time exploring all the evil things Dennis Reynolds does and thinks. But let’s talk a bit about why he does these things: he’s a frightening combination of extremely narcissistic, and woefully insecure. And those characteristics came together memorably in the “Thunder Gun Express” episode. While everyone else is fighting each other to get to the movie, Dennis is in his car, listening to recordings of his encounters with the opposite sex. Mind you, he doesn’t just record the sex scenes — he records the entire date! In this case, he’s determined to disprove Mac’s assertion that he waits too long to make his move, then gradually discovers that Mac might have a point. Then, we find out the entire encounter was with a 16-year-old girl! So yeah, is one gross dude we’re dealing with.
You have to include the fact that Dennis keeps “tools” in his car consisting of zip ties and duct tape as we learned at the high school reunion
Seriously, how was this overlooked?
@Hingle McCringleberry The same way that Frank ended up on top of the first list.
Seriously, “The Implication” alone makes Dennis easily number 1 in the prior list.
I love that Sugar put Frank at the top of that list just to back-pedal and write an article about how evil Dennis is.
“Are you gonna hurt women?”
Never gets old
Dennis’ “Frame Bang” is a real Cee-Lo Green approach to casual sex.
Nooooo, missed making the first Cee-Lo joke by three minutes
Dammit, I beat you both but on Facebook. Triple high-five, us, for being so original!!
Conclusion: Dennis is the most evil
What about “Frank’s Back in Business?” Dennis was gonna bang that Asian kid, just to see how far he could go? And all that talk about getting off wearing another man’s skin.
And the severed finger being one of the reasons that he got off.
The complete lack of mention of his “tools” makes this article invalid.
The best part of the DENNIS system is Charlie’s dance during “This is What Men DO!”
Dennis is my favorite character on TV now. Not sure what that says about me, but it can’t be good. The guy just cracks me up and his narcissism and sociopath behaviors just put him over the top. Can’t wait for the new season
No mention of Dennis’ revenge plot on those hippies for slighting him? I mean, making that dude chain himself to a tree overnight to bang his girl on acid was pretty elaborate…
Classic Dennis.
It’s interesting how that episode is maybe the only instance in the series where they flip the script — that these are horrible people who get punished spectacularly for their awful deeds. But here, Dennis uses his sleaziness to get back at this insufferable dick, and he wins.
And it was glorious.
It’s so much more romantic in the middle of nowhere where we can be completely alone and you can make rash decisions based on fear. Right, Dennis?
I….am a legend
I have been saying for two years that the shows final season is going to end with Dennis killing everyone and then himself. Darkest season ever.
Johnny Sugar is a criminal mastermind.
1) Write horrible article with little research.
2) Let commenters provide the research of why you were wrong.
3) Just hastily and poorly combine a bunch of those articles into a second article about why your first article was wrong.
4) Get two articles out of little to no work and profit!
Yeah, we’re gonna have to redefine The S.U.G.A.R. System.
S – Submit Article
UGA – Usurp, Gather & Adjust Information
R – Repost Article
Needs 1 less step:
S – Submit Article
UGAR – Usurp, Gather, Adjust & Repost Information
That’s good, follow the original formatting, though.
S – submit article
U – usurp commenters’ ideas
G – gather commenters’ evidence
A – adjust into first person article
R – repost as your own
@OrinIncandenzaMILFHunter What I was getting at is that 5 individual steps is more effort than goes into these articles in the first place.
@OrinIncandenzaMILFHunter
Its not really plagarism, I mean if the person doesnt consent to using your posts than obviously no means no, but the commenteriat arent gonna say no….because of the implication.
@The Curse of Marino OK. I pretty much giggled. You stuck that landing perfectly, sir.
I’m adding (drink a massive bottle of Jack) to the ten showers. Well done.
Was better when BeckEye posted it 4 hours ago.
With the comment that I replied to deleted, this just looks silly.
one of the most uncomfortable scenes to watch is when dennis tries to bang mac’s mom…and then charlie’s mom.
As a female who has made some poor choices and knows some IRL Dennis’s, No.