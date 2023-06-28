Ever since Boy Meets World co-stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong launched their wildly popular podcast, Pod Meets World, fans have wondered why the ’90s series star Ben Savage hasn’t stopped by for an episode. The answer to that question is no longer a mystery.

While talking to Variety to commemorate the podcast’s one-year anniversary, Fishel, Friedle, and Strong revealed that they haven’t spoken to Savage in three years. His sudden absence in their lives came as a shock as the three were close and continued to do conventions even after the spinoff series Girl Meets World wrapped in 2017.

“He ghosted us,” Fishel said after noting that Savage was there for her when her son was born early in 2019 and had to stay in the NICU.

Savage ghosting hit Friedle the hardest. The two played brothers on the hit ABC sitcom and were close, until suddenly they weren’t:

“He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day,” Friedle says. “We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore. “I finally sent a text saying, ‘I’ve known you for 30 years, what’s going on?’” Friedle continues. “I said, ‘I’m gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.’ That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day.”

The three co-stars also said that Savage going radio silent was even weirder because he was actually supportive of their podcast even though he made it clear that he didn’t want to participate.

“He was very adamant that it was not for him,” Fishel said. “He was also very clear, ‘I don’t want it to stop you. If you guys want to do it, go ahead.’ The time between those conversations and the time we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time.”

Can we get Mr. Feeny to weigh on this? We feel like Mr. Feeny wouldn’t like this. Also, he was the voice of K.I.T.T. on Knight Rider, which isn’t important right now, but it could be later.

(Via Variety)