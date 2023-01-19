Lots of famous people have run for Congress. Do you know the guy who wrote the novel Hillbilly Elegy, which was made into a Ron Howard movie with Amy Adams and Glenn Close, is a Senator now? Or that TV quack Dr. Oz got his butt handed to him by a guy who was actually good at social media? Strange but true. This one is a bit on the Mad Libs side: As per Deadline, if you’re a Burbank, California resident, there’s a chance you may one day be represented by the erstwhile (although who knows, maybe future, at some point) Cory Matthews.

On Wednesday, the Federal Elections Commission received files from Ben Savage, who’s angling for a seat occupying California’s 30th district. That’s right: The star of Boy Meets World wants to be representative. That seat is currently occupied by Adam Schiff, one of the most famous and vocal anti-Trumpists in the House. Savage isn’t trying to kick Schiff out; Schiff is expected to run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, though he has yet to make that official.

The idea of Ben Savage — again, the kid from Boy Meets World, who returned to the role for a mid-teens follow-up — running for elected office isn’t out of nowhere. In 2003, he interned for then-senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, which he did as part of his requirements as a political science major at Stanford. Last year, he also made an unsuccessful bid for a seat in West Hollywood City Council.

So good luck to possible future-representative Ben Savage. It’s not even the most out-there news to emerge from the ‘90s coming-of-age sitcom. No, that would be the time people deduced that Danielle “Topanga” Fishel was married to the guy who found dried shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Still, pity the guy who eventually might have to hang out with some real House kooks.

(Via Deadline)