The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: April 12th The best kind of TV is the kind that can be binged. From animated comedies to tiger crime sagas, there's a little something for everyone here, but they all have one very important thing in common — they're mostly one or two season shows (so far anyway), so you can knock them out in one lazy weekend. Narcos: Mexico 2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10 Good news: Narcos is back. Even better news: This new season is basically an entirely revamped show, which means you don't need to be familiar with past installments to enjoy the wild ride. Diego Luna plays the new big bad, a drug lord looking to expand his reach, while Michael Pena plays the fed tasked with busting his operation. Luna looks to be thoroughly enjoying playing the sleazeball gangster-type, and since this installment is set in the 1980s, expect plenty of decadence, a killer soundtrack, and a ton of cocaine. Big Mouth 3 seasons, 30 episodes | IMDb: 8/10 The animated, coming-of-age comedy from Nick Kroll is full of familiar voices and even more familiar life problems. Centered on a group of pre-pubescent friends, John Mulaney voices a kid named Andrew, who's going through some embarrassing life changes like inconvenient erections and strange wet dreams and bat-mitzvah meltdowns. All these traumatizing and hilarious happenings are usually caused by Maurice, Andrew's own Hormone Monster (voiced by Kroll), who (literally) takes pleasure in abusing the poor kid. As painfully accurate as the show is, if you're lucky enough to be removed from that angst-ridden era of life, you'll probably appreciate the humor. Considering the show got picked up for a third season, now's the best time to catch up. Tiger King 1 season, 7 episodes | IMDb: 8/10 There are stories to bizarre, too mind-boggling to be true… and then there's this seven-part docuseries. Cults, queer romance, exotic cats — this true crime binge has it all. Is Joe Exotic, a gay, gun-loving conman running an exotic zoo out of his home in Oklahoma, a criminal or an American hero? Did animal rights activist Carole Baskin murder her husband and feed him to her tigers? Why are so many zoo employees missing limbs? These are just a few of the questions you'll ask while watching this train wreck. Have fun, kids.

Bodyguard 1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10 The UK's most popular new drama has made its way across the pond. The procedural thriller stars Game of Thrones' Richard Madden as David Budd, a military vet turned police officer tasked with protecting a high-profile politician during a particularly dicey time. There's plenty of suspense and action to string you along, coupled with a vulnerable performance by Madden, who ditches his King of the North swagger to play a man conflicted by his past and his present duty to his country. But the best thing about this series is how completely in the dark you'll be until the final episode airs. The show takes the kind of twists, turns, and risks that just don't happen these days, and they're done so masterfully, with more thought put into character development than actual shock and awe, that the cliffhanger endings of each episode will only leave you wanting more. Russian Doll 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 7.9/10 Natasha Lyonne stars in this Groundhog Day-from-hell remake about a woman who's forced to relive the last day of her life over and over again. It's been done before, but this series stands out thanks to its mix of dark humor and a tinge of the supernatural. Lyonne is one of the often overlooked OITNB stars, but it looks like this series is giving her a chance to show off her comedic chops as her character, Nadia, endures a constant loop of partying, dying, then waking up to do it all over again. As bleak as the premise is, Lyonne manages to find a silver lining, a universal message that basically read, "The world is sh*t, let's help each other out if we can." The Haunting of Hill House 1 season, 10 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10 Mike Flanagan knows how to do horror, and his latest series for Netflix, The Haunting of Hill House, is proof of that. The show, like the book off which it's based, follows the fractured Crain family as they try to make peace with their dark and twisted path. Of course, through some carefully-timed flashbacks, we see why the Crain siblings are so messed up: They lived in a haunted house as children, a house that eventually caused the death of their mother. There are plenty of thrills and frights to keep horror fans interested, but the real point of this show is investigating trauma and its lingering effects while testing the bonds of family. Makes sense that horror is the best way to do that.