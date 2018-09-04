The 10 Best ‘Friday Night Lights’ Episodes, Ranked

NBC

You didn’t have to be a football fan to love Friday Night Lights. The Peter Berg-created series, which first aired on NBC in the mid-aughts, had more going for it than just some action on the field. The show felt raw and tangible in a way few small-town series did at the time, turning the spotlight from the gridiron to the community of Dillon, Texas, painting a portrait of life in the deep South that felt grounded, thanks to a handful of memorable characters and a plot that, for the most part, elevated the personal over everything else.

The show gave us some of the best episodes of television, using the angst and drama of high school, the pressures of success and fame, and the expectations that are shackled to tradition and the legacy of winning seasons to test relationships, grow characters, and tackle some tough issues. Sure, we can all agree that Coach Eric Taylor and his wife, Tami, were the best TV couple we’ve seen in a long while, but when it comes to choosing the 10 best episodes of the series for this rewatch streaming guide (the show is available to stream on Hulu, presently) that’s when the arguments start. We’re not saying you’ll agree with this list — in fact, we’d be shocked if you did — but each episode that lives here has earned its place by delivering fresh, exciting storylines, some stellar performances, and yes, even a bit of actual playing time.

Here are our picks for the best episodes of Friday Night Lights.

1. “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

NBC

Story: Eric Taylor is established as the new head coach of the Dillion Panthers, a high school football team drowning in trophies and the expectation of a town steeped in tradition. The pressure’s on to produce a winning season, but the team’s first game ends in a tragedy no one saw coming.

Why It’s On This List: When Friday Night Lights premiered in 2006, it gave us that rarest of TV gems: a pilot that actually worked. The first episode of any show is usually fraught with indecision. Somehow, writers must set up the plot, introduce the players, give us enough action to get invested and do it all without it feeling formulaic. It’s a tall order, but FNL delivers by getting up close and personal with its main cast. There’s the chaotic build-up to the first game, highlighted by off-screen interviews and footage that has a first-person feel, but those shots are balanced out with quieter moments that focus on the relationships that would ultimately drive the show. Simply put, FNL’s pilot is a masterclass that every hopeful TV show should take note of.

2. “New York, New York” (Season 3, Episode 8)

NBC

The Story: Jason and Tim take a road trip to New York City where the former QB decides to make a go of it with his baby-mama and pursue a career as a sports agent.

Why It’s On This List: Jason Street was a character with a lot to offer but unfortunately, that promise just never translated well on-screen. Much of his arc after his accident felt like filler, a subplot that eventually fizzled out, but this was a lovely way to say goodbye to the character, giving him a sendoff that felt promising. It’s not the last time we see Street, but it does mark the last buddy adventure between the QB and Riggins. These two were always better when they were together, and watching Riggins buy two-for-one suits and give Street a “Texas Forever” pep-talk felt like the perfect amount of nostalgia to end their story.