The final episode of NBC’s hugely popular sitcom Friends aired 15 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped adoring fans and devoted newcomers from devouring all 236 episodes of it on Netflix. That’s a whopping 10 full seasons of broadcast comedy content that, two decades on, is still relevant to enough people that the streaming giant was reportedly willing to part with $80 million to keep the rights to the series through the end of 2019. Money and content wars notwithstanding, all of this is to say one thing: Friends is still good.

So good, in fact, that despite the fact that plenty of admirable copycats — from How I Met Your Mother to New Girl — have come along, there’s just no replacing a good Friends rewatch. Between Ross and Rachel’s seasons-long will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic and Monica and Chandler’s surprisingly sweet coupling, to Joey and Chandler’s hilarious misadventures as roommates and Phoebe’s explorations of New York eclecticism, Friends had (and still has) plenty to offer. Too much, in fact, which is why we’re trying to whittle it down to the 10 best episodes to watch again. Or, for the uninitiated, the first time.

10. The One With Ross’ Wedding (Season 4, Episodes 23 & 24)

The Story: The final two episodes of the fourth season find Ross and Emily nervously preparing to get married in London. It’s a wreck of a story that comes to define the show’s story for many seasons after.

Why It’s On The List: Technically, this is a cheat, as “The One With Ross’ Wedding” is actually a two-parter. (Spoilers: so is the next entry.) But that’s okay because to truly appreciate the scope of the story’s brilliance, you have to watch both episodes. Even if you don’t really know the Rachel/Ross backstory, there is plenty here to understand how sad and moving their complex pairing is in these episodes. Phoebe and Joey get plenty of laughs on the sidelines, but the other gem is Monica and Chandler’s fling — which will blossom into something more in later seasons.

9. The One With Monica And Chandler’s Wedding (Season 7, Episodes 23 & 24)

The Story: Speaking of nervous weddings and the flings that precede them, three seasons later, the two-part finale finds Monica and Chandler tying the knot with Joey serving as minister and Rachel, Phoebe and Ross looking on.

Why It’s On The List: While the previous entry’s one caveat would be that what makes it great comes at Emily’s expense, these two episodes manage to pull just as many successful comedic punches without any unnecessary bruising. From Ross’ attempts to seem like a physically domineering older brother to a touching moment with Chandler staring at a baby onesie in a gift shop, these episodes have got it all. They’re especially a good representation of a “faking” plot, in which some of the characters must distract one or two others from some possibly damning bit of information. In this case, it’s the fact that Chandler has suddenly gotten cold feet about marrying Monica.