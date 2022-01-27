Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. The Witcher (Netflix) It’s time to go on another swashbuckling rampage through destiny as Henry Cavill’s wig returns for more monster hunting on The Continent. The show’s got a lot to live up to, given that it defied expectations during its debut, and it’s still a banger. That is to say, the Humble Bard is cranking out his angst in song, Geralt has less time to be grumpy, and Ciri is in training mode. The monsters are better, the emotions run higher, and we’ve got two new kids on the block: Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia (as Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir) and Game Of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju (in highly unflattering prosthetics, and we’ll leave it at that). Watch it on Netflix. 9. Billions (Showtime) The degree of difficulty in what Billions is trying to do should not be understated. Not only are they changing things up following Damian Lewis’ exit with a new co-lead but they’re also trying to pull off an on-screen culture change in the way Axe Cap does business, trading brash rule-breaking for a more evolved and above board seeming process. Seeming is a key word here, because while Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince is no Bobby Axelrod, he’s still hyper-competitive and ambitious, putting him square in the sights of Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades. So, how’s it going heading into season 6? We’ll spare the spoilers, but the whole thing brings a freshness to the cat and mouse game at the show’s center and, as always, dimension and delight can be found in the often compelling and entertaining side characters that populate the show. Watch it on Showtime.

8. Cobra Kai (Netflix) The O.G. All Valley Karate Tournament confrontation took place 30 years ago, and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence can’t get over it. Likewise, their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, attempt to join forces against John Kreese’s ownership of Cobra Kai, but of course, getting along will prove to be a bumpy road. Kreese has called in reinforcements in the form of his old Vietnam War buddy and co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who returns to the franchise. Who will win the spirit of karate in the Valley, and can Hawk and Tory keep their bully spirits alive while Johnny’s messing around with a crane kick? Robby’s also all in with enemy territory, and training methods are crossing like crazy, for better or worse. Watch it on Netflix. 7. We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime) W. Kamau Bell dives into the rise and steep, steep fall of Bill Cosby in this four-part docuseries. He interviews comedians and cultural figures and women who had encounters with him over the years to map out his faults and his cultural impact, in an attempt to paint a fuller picture of a man who has been at both ends of the hero-villain spectrum over the last few decades. It’s a lot. As it kind of has to be. Watch it on Showtime.

6. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix) You’ve probably seen the similarly titled Girl On The Train, which has nothing to do with this film, although the spookiness arrives in a darkly comedic manner here. Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken woman, Anna, who sits with her wine in that window of the title. One day, she notices a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley), who move nearby with his daughter (Samsara Yett), and suddenly, a glimmer of light comes into her life. Then comes murder-time, uh oh, and this turns into a delightful spoof of The Woman on Train and other ridiculous potboiler mysteries. Watch it on Netflix.

5. Peacemaker (HBO Max) One of The Suicide Squad‘s characters who seemed least likely (well, there actually were a lot of them, including poor Boomerang) to make it out alive has his own spinoff series. That would be John Cena’s horribly patriotic bro, and it’s still hellaciously funny that this is happening because James Gunn got bored during quarantine and decided to write this TV show. Never fear, though. He Of the Butthole Jokes is still as worthy of contempt as always. There’s no telling whether we’ll see another Squad movie, so soak up as much of this end of the DCEU while it’s hot. Watch it on HBO Max. 4. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) Righteous Gemstones is back, building on its God-squaded Succession vibes with more in-fighting, corruption, and largesse. Simply put, the Gemstones are in the dynasty business, looking to upsize, let loose, and steer clear of the claw of consequences that keeps grabbing at them. As hilarious as it is compelling, the show has somehow found a way to bring the thunder yet again with its stand-out cast, adding Eric Andre, Jason Schwartzman, and a spectacular Eric Roberts to the mix beside Danny McBride, John Goodman, Walton Goggins, Edi Patterson, and company. Dream Team ’92 level comedy casting, folks. Watch it on HBO.

3. Ozark (Netflix) The bad news is that Marty Byrde and fam will only be with us for one more season. The good news is that this is a supersized season that will arrive in two halves, so let’s pretend that it’s two more seasons. Jason Bateman’s baby has been good to us all, even if it’s been bad for Marty, Wendy, and the kids, and so-so for Ruth (Julia Garner’s set to rule the world). This season, we’ll see what happened after the blood-spattered tarmac happenings in Mexico. One can bet that this new beginning won’t be any more relaxing than the Byrdes’ money-laundering U.S. life. Watch it on Netflix. 2. Euphoria (HBO) Euphoria’s first season was a glitter bomb of teenage angst, drug-fueled spirals, and social media-splattered heartbreak. It’s been two years since Jules left Rue on that train platform and the show’s return promises some kind of resolution to their romance, the return of some familiar faces, and new additions that pressure the group to get their sh*t figured out. They won’t, of course, but the mayhem, bathroom fights, drug busts, and masterclass in acting Zendaya will surely give us will still be worth it. Watch it on HBO.