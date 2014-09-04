Kyle Mooney Pre-‘SNL’ YouTube Videos Every ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fan Should Watch

10. Good Neighbor Toast
This sketch displays how cleverly absurd Good Neighbor would let things get, when after a group of friends tries to make a toast before going out for the night, it turns into a full-on choreographed Broadway production. Also, like any great sketch, it’s impossible to see where the sketch is going next, and just when you think you think you have an idea, it takes a turn.
9. I hate this song
This features a character that we all know, someone who is embarrassed to love something, so they pretend to hate it instead.
8. Movies with Kyle
The awkward interview character Mooney created, where he goes to a gathering of people and asks fans at said gathering nonsensical questions in a deadpan manner made it to SNL when he interviewed New Yorkers about the upcoming Super Bowl. Bonus points for the public access style editing techniques.
7. Roomies
Mooney created a character that we all know too well, the friend you move in with who is overzealous about everything, from the features of the apartment to the good times you’ll have in the apartment.
6. Baseball with Kyle
Another of the awkward interviews, except this one also features Mooney attempting (without success) to interview some of the San Francisco Giants.
This implies him doing Steve Brule on SNL is already good…it is not.
Went to high school with these kids. Kyle’s been hilarious ever since the 6th grade.
No “Inside SoCal”?
No Gay Roommate, no care
he used to do the bad interviewer bit on the short lived Norm MacDonald sports show.
WHAT THE H?
No Sporty?
the best one isn’t even on here. Ladies and Gentlemen… I give you, Sporty. [www.youtube.com]
Don’t know if this is common knowledge or not, but he has a kind of “story-based” instagram that’s pretty brilliant. Best if you scroll down and start from the beginning. [instagram.com]