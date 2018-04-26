Netflix

Last Updated: April 26th

As great as the scripted TV available on Netflix is, sometimes you just want something that requires a little less thinking. This is where the pleasures of reality TV come in. Reality TV might once have largely focused on groups of people simply trying to live together (Survivor, The Real World, Big Brother, etc.), but the genre has branched out in all sorts of directions over the last two decades. Netflix’s offerings illustrate this well. Looking for something adventurous? Check. In the mood for a food competition? Check. Maybe after a day of work you just want to watch a show about people at work. That’s there too. So, sit back in your recliner, kick off your shoes and immerse yourself in the variety of the best reality shows on Netflix right now.

Chef’s Table (2 of 2 seasons)

Seen as creator David Gelb’s follow-up to his feature documentary Jiro Dreams Of Sushi, Chef’s Table is a Netflix original series that spends each episode profiling a single renowned chef. The first three seasons each consist of six episodes, whereas the fourth focuses entirely on pastry chefs, and is limited to four episodes. The globetrotting series was popular enough to warrant a spin-off, Chef’s Table France, which focuses entirely on chefs from ‘L’Hexagone.’

Money For Nothing (1 of 4 seasons)

Based on the idea that ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,’ Money For Nothing follows host Sarah Moore as she retrieves a piece of trash that’s been discarded, and is then turned into something unique after working with a designer. Once the item has been transformed, it’s sold, and the money is given back to whoever threw it out in the first place.

