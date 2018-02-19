CNN

Are you dreaming of that next adventure? Maybe with this exclusive travel club or even virtual reality? We all need to get away at some point. It’s hard to decide where to go, when to go, and why to pick one destination over another. Luckily television (teacher, mother, secret lover) is here to help. Netflix has a long list of travel shows to stoke the fires of your wanderlust.

Here are some of the best travel shows on Netflix streaming, available to watch right now.

8) Tales By Light

Tales By Light isn’t your average travel show per se. The focus here is on great photographers and how they operate. The photographers they follow just happen to be some of the best in the world who have devoted their life to globetrotting so as to find the absolute best shot. Every corner of the world is covered over two seasons of breathtaking episodes and crazy escapades. Seriously, one episode is about swimming with anacondas in the Amazon.

7) Somebody Feed Phil

Phil Rosenthal has cut out a pretty great second act after his days running Everybody Loves Raymond. Rosenthal is traveling around the world eating great food. It’s a trip of discovery that does have a food focus but ends up being just as much about the journey as a great bowl of pho.

6) Departures

Departures is back on Netflix with all three seasons streaming. The show follows friends Scott Wilson and Justin Lukach as they galavant around the world filming their adventures and misadventures. Wilson and Lukach offer a clear glimpse into the wider world of travel as a pair of good friends who ying and yang their way from one great place to another.