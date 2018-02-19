Last Updated: February 19th
Are you dreaming of that next adventure? Maybe with this exclusive travel club or even virtual reality? We all need to get away at some point. It’s hard to decide where to go, when to go, and why to pick one destination over another. Luckily television (teacher, mother, secret lover) is here to help. Netflix has a long list of travel shows to stoke the fires of your wanderlust.
Here are some of the best travel shows on Netflix streaming, available to watch right now.
8) Tales By Light
Tales By Light isn’t your average travel show per se. The focus here is on great photographers and how they operate. The photographers they follow just happen to be some of the best in the world who have devoted their life to globetrotting so as to find the absolute best shot. Every corner of the world is covered over two seasons of breathtaking episodes and crazy escapades. Seriously, one episode is about swimming with anacondas in the Amazon.
7) Somebody Feed Phil
Phil Rosenthal has cut out a pretty great second act after his days running Everybody Loves Raymond. Rosenthal is traveling around the world eating great food. It’s a trip of discovery that does have a food focus but ends up being just as much about the journey as a great bowl of pho.
6) Departures
Departures is back on Netflix with all three seasons streaming. The show follows friends Scott Wilson and Justin Lukach as they galavant around the world filming their adventures and misadventures. Wilson and Lukach offer a clear glimpse into the wider world of travel as a pair of good friends who ying and yang their way from one great place to another.
Alright, Departures finally makes the cut! As someone who has traveled extensively, i can vouch that Departures actually has some good insight for backpackers and they seem to get to the heart of their locations.
Stephen Fry in America is really interesting. Would watch that again.
I found it really delightful and fascinating. Plus, I have a soft spot for Fry from his Jeeves days.
Whoa, no mention of Departures at all? That’s wrong. Its the best travel show I’ve seen and geared towards backpackers as well, not celebrity chefs.
@Zachary Johnston Samantha Brown’s show felt sooooooo vanilla to me. I want something with some fire!
@Steve Bramucci I know what you mean. I didn’t really appreciate Samantha until she showed up as a hard drinking, swearing guest on one of Bourdain’s Christmas episodes of No Reservations.
@FSUpunk I like Departures. The only reason I left it out is that the list is soooo bro-y already.
Seriously, when are they going to start giving travel shows to women again? Where’s Holly Morris and Samantha Brown when you need them?
Departures? I’ll put it on the list!
I totally misread this as “The 8 Best Time Travel Shows on Netflix Streaming Right Now.” Extremely disappointed.
@WTFkid I’m sure someone here can accommodate that genre!
Long Way Round blew my mind when it first aired. My wife and I couldn’t believe more people didn’t catch it when it was first broadcast and have given many people the dvd box sets since then. When the Russian guy came out with a guitar in one hand and an AK-47 in the other we knew we were in for an amazing show. If you haven’t watched these, DO IT you won’t regret it.
That show has so many crazy moments. I’ve watched it two or three times all the way through.