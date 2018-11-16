The Best Underrated Movies You Should Be Watching On Netflix Right Now

IFC

There are a lot of movies on Netflix right now. Taking into account all their original movies (the streaming service keeps churning them out at a neck-breaking pace) and their impressive, ever-changing library, it’s easy to understand why there are so many great underrated titles that seem to get looked over.

“Underrated” is certainly a subject term. Some movies you hear buzz about originally but never get around to seeing them, or you overlook others for x, y, and z that deserve a second look. They may not get all the awards or are literally under-rated on IMDb, but they’re still worth seeking out.

Because we know how difficult it can be to keep up with everything on Netflix, we’ve rounded up some of the best underrated movies you probably haven’t seen yet, but definitely should.

Related: The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Universal Pictures

Children of Men (2006)

Run Time: 109 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

Clive Owen and Julianne Moore star in this dystopian thriller from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. The movie imagines a near future in which a pandemic has ravaged the world and caused a massive infertility crisis. Faced with the possibility of extinction, humanity has turned on itself, Britain has become a police state, and a radical movement led by Julian (Moore) has incited violence and anarchy. Owen plays Theo, Julian’s estranged husband who helps her smuggle a pregnant woman – the only one in the world – to safety. Themes of hope, faith, religion and the dangers of climate change permeate this epic but Cuaron’s direction and cinematic style ground its grander nature in a gritty, believable tale of the preservation of the human spirit.

Columbia

Marie Antionette (2006)

Run Time: 123 min | IMDb: 6.4/10

This lush biographical drama from Sofia Coppola is less concerned with painting an accurate picture of French royalty and than it is in delivering a stylish, modernized interpretation of one of history’s most loathed figures. Kirsten Dunst plays the titular queen, a young woman stolen from her homeland, forced to relinquish her heritage, and marry the future king of France. Most of Marie’s troubles stem from her stifled court life, her husband’s inability to consummate their marriage, and her extravagant parties. Look, we doubt you’ll come away with some grand insight into the woman or the beginnings of the French Revolution, but we’ll be damned if you don’t enjoy the wild, lavish ride Coppola takes you on.