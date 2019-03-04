AMC

While this week’s episode of The Walking Dead might have otherwise been characterized as unremarkable, there was one particular scene that is likely to stick with viewers for days. It involves the newest villain to The Walking Dead universe, Beta, who was fully introduced to the series this week, as played by Ryan Hurst. Beta is a beast of a man, and in the comics, he wears a walker-skin over his face at all times, for reasons that will likely be explained at a later point (there are reasons he’s very protective about keeping his identity hidden). He’s a big guy, providing all the muscle that Alpha needs, and he is unyieldingly loyal to her.

In this week’s episode, after Alpha and The Whisperers reclaimed Alpha’s daughter, Lydia, from The Hilltop, she found herself in need of a new skin. Masks made of human skin, however, just don’t materialize. Someone has to do with work of finding an appropriate zombie, cutting the skin away from the face with a knife, and peeling the skin off the skull before it can be used by a human. That task fell to Beta in this week’s episode, and he didn’t seem to have any problem with pulling the face off a zombie corpse. It looks something like this.