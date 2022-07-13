Warning: Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Better Call Saul.

Well, it happened: the final batch of Better Call Saul episodes began airing this week after the shocking death of the tragic hero with piercing blue eyes and a vanity license plate: Howard Hamlin. Hamlin’s death wasn’t much of a surprise–we knew something was coming for him, but the way it happened, and the jolting scenes after, left fans shaken.

Of course, that was nothing in comparison to Lalo Salamanca’s death after he finally meets Fring in the under-construction lab that will one day be a second home to Walter, Jesse, and that dang fly.

After an explosive (literally) shoot-out between Fring and Lalo, the former member of the cartel was killed. This was before they put bodies into barrels of acid, of course, so they had to dispose of the bodies the old-fashioned way: burying them in a makeshift grave to give the two men the most poetic goodbye in the show.

Obviously, fans were distraught, but Patrick Fabian took to Twitter to show that it’s all good between them! He posted a photo of him and Tony Dalton hanging out, presumably in an alternate reality where they both got really into hiking or something.

The boys are all smiles as their characters lay rotting beneath a laundromat for the rest of eternity. Maybe that’s how the fly got in, anyway? Let’s just hope there are no more bodies down there…please, for Kim Wexler’s sake.