TV’s best villain is back.

In last night’s episode of Better Call Saul, “Black and Blue,” Lalo Salamanca, played by Tony Dalton (no one goes from charming to mustache-twirling better than him), made only his second appearance of the season. (“Whenever Lalo’s not onscreen, all the other characters should be asking, where’s Lalo?”) He’s been on the run since the raid at his compound in the season five finale, so where did he go?

It turns out, he traveled to Germany to visit / seduce / nearly kill the wife of Werner Ziegler, the engineer who helped build Gus’s super-lab back in New Mexico. After a long night at the bar, Lalo walks Margarethe home. She’s tempted to invite him inside, but she has work in the morning (and it would also be her first romantic encounter with a man since the death of her husband) so they go their separate ways. Or so she thinks — Lalo waits until she leaves the next morning to break into her house and begin his sleuthing.

It’s a tense sequence, never more so than when Margarethe’s (bilingual?) dog, Little Bear, won’t shut the heck up. He senses evil. Lalo is too smart to kill a dog (he’s not an animal activist, or anything, but it would leave behind a body and therefore, evidence), but I was still concerned for Little Bear. I wasn’t the only one, either.

Screw the lady. Just don’t hurt the dog!! Adopt the dog. Love the dog. Lalo and Little Bear. MaKe it a spin off. #BetterCallSaul — a c (@HIpriestessgaba) May 10, 2022

I wouldn't put anything past Lalo, but hurting Little Bear would be a step too far even for him. Still, that dog knew evil when he heard/smelled it. — BEHS voices (@BehsVoices) May 10, 2022

DON’T YOU TOUCH THAT DOG LALO OR SO HELP ME I WILL RAIN HELLFIRE #BetterCallSaul — Jenny (@jpkADK) May 10, 2022

ms zieeeeeegler is chill but if i’m being honest i would’ve been more sad if lalo killed the dog- — olive! // bcs s6 spoilers (@mailroommcgill) May 10, 2022

DONT KILL THE DOG LALO — boy (BCS SEASON 6) (@EpicBBBB) May 10, 2022

Don’t kill the dog Lalo please #BetterCallSaul — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) May 10, 2022

So happy Lalo did not hurt the dog! #BetterCallSaul — Trista Lee (@tristaleestone) May 10, 2022

Thank you for not killing her! Little Bear needs mom! #BetterCallSaul #Lalo — Di (@chillature11) May 10, 2022

So, Lalo is not in Breaking Bad because he's living a happy life with Mrs. Ziegler and Little Bear 🥰#BetterCallSaul — Gaya Deguchi (@KasiekNav) May 10, 2022

I thought for sure Lalo was gonna kill the weenie dog.🙈 https://t.co/k7X0imtwFE — Headless Gal (@HeadlessGal) May 10, 2022

Lalo, leave that lady and little bear be! #BetterCallSaul — bighooker (@felipeanuel) May 10, 2022

Man. The whole time I was just thinking, "please don't kill this lady." Hell, when Lalo first went into the place, I thought he was gonna kill Little Bear. We don't need to be killing Nacho and then tiny dogs a few weeks apart. #BetterCallSaul — Mike Timko-Lantern 🎃 (@Oh_TheHorror) May 10, 2022

can't even focus on anything else that happened this episode cos lalo on date night, petting a dog and NOT killing the hot milf?? SOFT BOI LALO SALAMANCA CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/33fSyFYkvc — c. cansu m. (@gothkendallroy) May 10, 2022

Paddington is still the best little bear, but Little Bear is in second place.