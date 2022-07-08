Better Call Saul returns from its midseason break on Monday, July 11. The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced the following day. If Rhea Seehorn isn’t freaking finally nominated for her performance as Kim Wexler on arguably the best show on television, it will not be all good, man.

In a New York Times profile of Seehorn that came out today, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould had only glowing things to say about the actress. “There wasn’t even a remote second choice,” he said about someone else playing Kim. “If we had not cast Rhea Seehorn in this role, we would be talking about a very different show right now.” Better Call Saul would still be a very good show without Seehorn, but it’s an all-time great show largely because of her. And the Kettlemans. Can’t forget the Kettlemans.

Seehorn also teased the final six episodes:

“The next six episodes, this whole season, was probably the most challenging work I’ve done in my career — but blissfully so,” she said in a follow-up phone conversation. “My last day, I left the set and I just thought, I’m going to be thinking about that ending for a very, very long time.”

You can watch a teaser for Better Call Saul‘s final season below.

Try to remember the good times. The final season of #BetterCallSaul returns Monday at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2vPJzJXlc — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 7, 2022

