‘Better Call Saul’ Season Four Will Introduce An Unseen ‘Breaking Bad’ Character

The fourth season of Better Call Saul is expected to bring the show’s timeline up to the Breaking Bad era. But that’s just the start of the crossover between the two shows.

As it turns out, the latest season of the show will also bring a much bigger role for a character that was mentioned but never seen in Vince Gilligan’s first AMC show. At a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the Better Call Saul cast revealed that Lalo, who was mentioned by Saul Goodman in the second episode of Breaking Bad‘s second season, will make an appearance in the spinoff show.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Goodman in Better Call Saul, told the crowd at the show’s SDCC panel that Season 4 will include a character that many fans have long wondered about, as he was fearfully mentioned but never explained.

