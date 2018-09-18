America’s grandmother Betty White was honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, as the single longest working person in the room at an incredible 96 years young. White was introduced by Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin — who noted that the television legend had been nominated for an Emmy 24 times and won eight — and she walked out onstage to a standing ovation and deafening cheers from the audience.

Clearly moved by the reception, White could barely compose herself. “Thank you, I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” she managed to joke. “Oh my goodness, goodness … this is really exciting.”

“Boy you’ve topped yourself tonight Lorne,” she said, referring to Saturday Night Live creator Lone Michaels, who apparently arranged the honor.

McKinnon then took the opportunity to kiss the hand of her idol. “You think I’m gonna miss a chance when I get it?” White quipped. “Somebody said something other other day about the first lady of television,” she continued. “And I t0ok it as a big compliment, and then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later and she said, ‘Yeah, she’s that old, she was the first one, way back!'”

“Little did I dream then that I would be here, and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business,” White later spoke from the heart, before humorously adding, “And you are still putting up with me.”

Forever and ever, Betty — and Twitter wholeheartedly agreed.

THEY BROUGHT OUT BETTY WHITE to a standing ovation!! This is why she’s going to be trending. She’s 96 and fine. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/NvEE0OALSn — April (@ReignOfApril) September 18, 2018

find someone who looks at you the way everyone looks at Betty White#Emmys pic.twitter.com/NS43UODNGe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2018

Betty White has told more funny jokes in the past four minutes than Jost/Che did in the first hour. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dJRje6zIik — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) September 18, 2018

Betty White is the baddest ass bitch there is and will ever be — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) September 18, 2018

betty white really is the best we have. — Netflix US (@netflix) September 18, 2018

I didn't realize how much I really needed to see Betty White alive and well tonight. #Emmys2018 — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 18, 2018