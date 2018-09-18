America’s grandmother Betty White was honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, as the single longest working person in the room at an incredible 96 years young. White was introduced by Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin — who noted that the television legend had been nominated for an Emmy 24 times and won eight — and she walked out onstage to a standing ovation and deafening cheers from the audience.
Clearly moved by the reception, White could barely compose herself. “Thank you, I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” she managed to joke. “Oh my goodness, goodness … this is really exciting.”
“Boy you’ve topped yourself tonight Lorne,” she said, referring to Saturday Night Live creator Lone Michaels, who apparently arranged the honor.
McKinnon then took the opportunity to kiss the hand of her idol. “You think I’m gonna miss a chance when I get it?” White quipped. “Somebody said something other other day about the first lady of television,” she continued. “And I t0ok it as a big compliment, and then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later and she said, ‘Yeah, she’s that old, she was the first one, way back!'”
“Little did I dream then that I would be here, and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business,” White later spoke from the heart, before humorously adding, “And you are still putting up with me.”
Forever and ever, Betty — and Twitter wholeheartedly agreed.
Join The Discussion: Log In With