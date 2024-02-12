As per usual, there were a ton of pricey ads during Sunday night’s Super Bowl telecast. Some were good! Some weren’t! One featured presidential candidate and Curb Your Enthusiasm cast member spouse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being his weird self. And there was one Beyoncé did for Verizon, where she repeatedly tried to break the internet…only to do that for real by releasing new music. If one of the sets in the commercial seemed familiar, you’re not crazy.

Per Entertainment Weekly, early in the ad Beyoncé sends up her album and accompanying “visual album” Lemonade, taking her “Hold Up” dress and baseball bat to the suburbs, with her standing in front of an expensive McMansion by a lemonade stand (of course). That’s not just any home. It’s known as Colonial Street, and it can be found on the Universal Studios lot, where it’s played set to many a film and TV show.

One of those was Desperate Housewives. That’s right: Beyoncé relocated “Hold Up” to Wisteria Lane, where the titular ladies got into eight seasons of shenanigans.

Desperate Housewives is far from the only show that used Colonial Street. You can see it on The Munsters, Providence, Malcolm in the Middle, even Housewives alum Eva Longoria’s show Telenova. It’s also been used in movies like Deep Impact and the 1989 Tom Hanks satire The ‘Burbs.

So welcome, Beyoncé, to Colonial Street. You’re amongst august company indeed. Everyone else can visit the street at the Universal Studios Tour ride.

You can watch the full-length version of the commercial in the ad above.

(Via EW)