'The Big Bang Theory' Gets A New Laugh Track, Courtesy 'Final Fantasy X'

It is generally accepted that The Big Bang Theory is not actually funny, yet it somehow remains on the air. Hey, everybody needs to collect a paycheck. But it does raise the question of how to actually make this show about faux-nerds funny, and it turns out all it really needs is a change of laugh track.
Specifically, it needs the infamous “Tidus Laugh” from Final Fantasy X. YouTuber skylazor decided to edit Tidus into an episode of The Big Bang Theory and, well, see for yourself:
This, of course, has been a meme for years, but replacing laugh tracks, most of which are the same titters and giggles used since the 1950s to make people laugh at unfunny shows, is a stroke of genius. Instead of unfunny writing rooms trying to paper over their gags with the sound editor, shows could be put to a vote, and those ranked unfunny enough get Tidus instead. The writing staff feels shame, the show becomes funny, Square Enix has a stream of revenue that it apparently needs, everybody wins.
holy shit this is amazing
This is the most I’ve ever watched the show. And it is unbelievably bad. I want to punch that actor in the face, along with the people I know who watch the show.
It’s Chuck Lorre. I once got paid to marathon the entire first season of “Two and A Half Men”, and it made me homicidal.
I watch this show, why don’t you come say this to my face not online bro and see what happens!
*locks all doors. regrets pressing the Post Comment button*
Dan: I must know more about this.
…dying…. Just dying. I give up.
This is wonderful and should get its own channel.
Oh my god this is painful. The hilariously sarcastic laugh is amazing though.
Jesus I hate this show. I cannot even begin to comprehend why it is popular. It’s so bad that I’d rather play FFX than be forced to watch another episode (I’ve watched two, just to try and understand why people like it…alas, I still do not know. The characters suck and it’s just not funny.)
Side note: Why do Final Fantasy characters have the most ridiculously bad clothing and haircuts in all of video games? Seriously – do the Japanese think that Tidus looks cool?
I think Final Fantasy is stuck in a mix of 80’s/90’s hair metal fashion. It’s terrible.
Saying you would rather play FFX isn’t really an insult. It got pretty damn good reviews. Now comparing it to Final Fantasy X-2 would make more sense
Even if it did get good “reviews,” FFX looks like something I would not enjoy at all. First off, the main character looks like Dakota Fanning in drag, and the main villain is the dumbest designed fictional person in the history of the world. Plus Blitzball or whatever is just dumb. Plus, well, the laughing scene.
I know the context, although I enjoy leaving it out because nobody does butthurt like FF fans. There’s a guy still on my ass about a Cracked article I wrote two years ago where I made fun of gunswords.
YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH ABOUT GUNSWORDS. IT’S A SWORD THAT’S ALSO A GUN, WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE?
I’d like to buy this hero a drink, please.
This is pretty amazing. It also might be the best thing to come from Final Fantasy X. God, that game sucked.
/Come at me FFBros
I’ll admit to liking the battle system a lot more than most people, to the point of it being my favourite system in the series. Great soundtrack too.
Unfortunately, everything else about it was pretty terrible, so I’m totally with you on this.
I only have 5 things I liked about Final Fantasy X:
Auron, Seymour, The Monster Arena, Anima, and Yojimbo.
I liked the game. #cameatyou #hashtags
I enjoyed the gameplay, but I’d rather they imported just all the story and characters from FF 6.
The only thing that could possibly be better than this would be the Lasagna Cat laughtrack. [www.youtube.com]
There’s one guy over at TVTropes who’s been in an edit war with Cracked for years now about that. He’s visited the site’s forums to throw a hissy and everything. It’s almost impressive, really.
“It is generally accepted that The Big Bang Theory is not actually funny, yet it somehow remains on the air.”
I don’t know… maybe because its the highest rated comedy on TV right now? Maybe that’s it?
This god damn hipster generational bull shit makes me sick. Used to be that the stuff we nerds/geeks liked was not generally liked by everyone else but that was OK because you liked it. And that was what was important.
Now when the nerd/ geek culture is actually becoming popular it makes you start hating it?
You realize it makes you a bunch of hypocritical self hating plastic douche bags right?
Its OK to like things other people like.
WHOOOOSH.
Ah yes, ye olde straw-man of “youz guyz just hate it cuz its popularrrr”. Sorry BRO but that’s not why this show is hated. It’s hated because it’s pandering garbage.
it’s also pretty ok to not like a bad show
Every Big Bang episode in 2 minutes – [www.youtube.com]
Bloody hell that’s dead on.
those are some great impressions
Big Bang Theory is to geeks as Amos and Andy is to blacks.
Well, minus the whole slavery thing. And cultural oppression thing. And the whole civil rights thing.