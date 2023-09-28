All good things must come to an end, and this includes middle school, even if your middle school experience isn’t classified as “good.” The seventh and almost-final season of Netflix’s raunchy animated series Big Mouth will debut next month, and we finally get to see those horny teens head to a better place: high school!

The trailer for the upcoming season shows that these 8th graders are still doing what they do best: masturbating and causing drama, all while still making time to attend second-period gym class. As announced earlier this year, Big Mouth will end with its upcoming eighth season sometime in 2024.

Season seven brings back regular players Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ayo Edibiri as the misfit group of kids who are just trying to survive adolescence while being tormented by various hormone monsters (voiced by Maya Rudolph). Some new additions this year include Megan Thee Stallion as her own hormone monster, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, and Mark Duplass. It’s like one big high school reunion of funny people. As per the official description:

Season seven of Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as each character is faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.

The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres on October 20th. Check out the trailer above.