Big Mouth, Netflix’s raunchy animated series about the trials and tribulations of being a middle schooler, is coming to an end after eight seasons of weirdo situations that make you feel like you shouldn’t really be watching.

The series features an all-star cast of comedians led by Nick Kroll, including John Mulaney, Ayo Edebiri, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen. The upcoming seventh season will air in 2023, and the final season is expected to premiere in 2024, so there are still a lot more masturbation jokes to come. According to Netflix, there have been 689 so far, but who’s counting? Like, actually, who counted those jokes and what was that experience like?

Of course, the series can’t end without making a little bit of history. With eight seasons, Big Mouth will become the longest-running series in Netflix history (aside from kids and family programming because nobody will ever beat the cult classic Cocomelon). The series also has its own spinoff show Human Resources, which is currently in its second season of shenanigans.

In a press release, Kroll poked fun at the long-running series, “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.'” It’s good when series creators are aware of when their shows need to end. Someone should bring that energy over to Riverdale.

