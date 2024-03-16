Last week’s Oscars weren’t that boring. John Cena got (mostly) naked. John Mulaney talked at length about Field of Dreams. There was a dog (and then subsequent dog conspiracy theories). And at the end of the evening, the Best Picture trophy went to the most popular film to win it since The Return of the King. (The ratings were still so-so.) Even those fancy post-ceremony parties generated some over-the-top news.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Maher reportedly got so pissed that he wasn’t invited to a certain Oscars party that he fired his longtime talent agency. That agency is CAA, whose clients include such newly-minted Oscar-winners as Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cillian Murphy, plus nominees Margot Robbiem Ryan Gosling, Jeffrey Wright, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, and Jodie Foster.

They used to have the Real Time guy, too, but sources say that he was not on the list for CAA CEO Bryan Lourd’s private Oscar party, which was held at his home last Saturday, the night before the big show. That, apparently, was the last straw.

CAA have repped Maher for more than two decades. The news comes after Real Time was renewed on HBO for not one but two seasons.

Speaking of Oscars, on last week’s Real Time Maher chatted with Killers of the Flower Moon nominee Robert De Niro, who once again tore Donald Trump a new one. Did Trump let his comments slide? Need one ask?

