It’s been over four months since the WGA strike began, which means it’s been over four months since most talk shows have aired new episodes. Those that have dared return without writers have not done so without consequences. Just ask Drew Barrymore. But there’s someone who clearly wasn’t deterred by the backlash the morning show host has faced.

Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 14, 2023

Per Deadline, Barbie critic Bill Maher took to Twitter to announce that Real Time, his long-running HBO debate show, was returning. There was a catch: They were doing so “unfortunately, sans writers or writing.” It’s been “five months” since the strike began (actually it’s four months, one week, and four days), and it’s “time to bring people back to work.”

Maher elaborated on his complicated stance on Hollywood’s two-pronged strike in his statement:

“The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily. We all were hopeful this would come to an end after Labor Day, but that day has come and gone, and there still seems to be nothing happening. I love my writers, I am one of them, but I’m not prepared to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much.”

Maher said that he’ll “honor the spirit of the strike” by excluding the portions of his show, namely the monologue, deks piece, New Rules, and “editorial” — aka “the written pieces that I am so proud of on Real Time.”

He also admitted that the writer-less version of his show “will not be as good as our normal show, full stop.” Still, he said, “the heart of the show is an off-the-cuff panel discussion that aims to cut through the bullsh*t and predictable partisanship, and that will continue. The show will not disappoint.”

The last time Real Time was on air was April 28, mere days before the WGA went on strike. His guests included Elon Musk.