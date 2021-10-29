You never know what to expect when Bill Murray appears on a late-night talk show. He might threaten to beat up a heckler, or he might pop out of a cake. Both of those incidents happened on David Letterman’s show, but with Letterman now on Netflix, Murray brought his unpredictable schtick to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“This is a real treat. A virtual visit from one of the great actors, comedians, dare I say poets, a man who taught us that it just doesn’t matter and that our forefathers were kicked out of every decent country in the world,” host Jimmy Kimmel said to kick off his interview with Murray. Where was The French Dispatch star, besides “somewhere on the continent”? Unknown. Why was he wearing “inflatable leg things”? He’s in recovery mode, obviously. Why did he have two translators, one who spoke French and the other Arabic, but respond to Kimmel (or “Jim”) in English? “I assumed you wanted to reach as many people as possible,” Murray explained, and “rather than dub the questions,” he thought the translators would “help people understand in other continents.”

Later, Kimmel brought up Murray “strongly hinting” that he’s in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to a German magazine. “I’m not supposed to, um, I’m not supposed to say… they’re making a movie. Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man. Evangeline Lilly plays the Wasp. Micheal Douglas, I forget what his name is in the movie. And Michelle Pfeiffer, they’re all in the movie,” he explained, “but I am not at liberty to talk about it.” Murray then turned to his translators and told them “we can talk about it when we eat dinner.”

You can watch the rest of the wonderfully bizarre interview above.