Between The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, it looks like the theme of 2022 is being a giant scammer, and then watching the events unfold on Netflix.

The team behind another infamous scam doc, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, about the notorious Fyre Festival, is planning a series about an alleged Bitcoin scandal. Netflix has ordered a docuseries about Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, a couple who have been arrested for attempting to launder billions worth of Bitcoin.

Lichtenstein and his wife Morgan, a Forbes contributor and rapper (two things that seem to not go well together), were arrested earlier this week in New York and face charges after being accused of laundering $4.5B in Bitcoin in 2016. According to Deadline, their conspiracy is the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.

The value of that Bitcoin skyrocketed to nearly $5 Billion, when the couple tried to liquidate their funds by making fake accounts and identities in effort to buy NFT’s and physical gold. Their plan, according to the New York Post, was the flee the country. Instead, Morgan became a rapper.

The Netflix series is set to be directed by Fyre director Chris Smith, who also produced the quarantine hit Tiger King. Smith will work alongside Nick Bilton, the Vanity Fair writer who is behind HBO’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

(Via Deadline & NY Post)