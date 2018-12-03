Jonathan Prime for Netflix

Back in October, Bloomberg reported that the upcoming fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed series Black Mirror would premiere sometime in December of this year. The report also indicated that, among the new episodes to be featured in season five, one would essentially be a choose-your-own-adventure style entry. In other words, Black Mirror and Netflix would be releasing an interactive episode. Now it seems a leaked December premiere date and some fan theories may have lent credence to Bloomberg‘s report.

According to Forbes, the official @NXOnNetflix account, which tweets about all things science fiction and fantasy on the streaming service, tweeted and promptly deleted a list of upcoming leased and original titles for December. The tweet itself read, “A perfectly balanced December,” perhaps in reference to Avengers: Infinity War‘s Christmas Day release date. However, it also included a listing for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which is purportedly set to stream a few days later.

The word may refer to a creature of the same name in Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, which describes it as a long-necked creature with “frumious jaws” that “savagely [snap] around.” Yet as TV Guide notes, many fans who have been keeping track of the Black Mirror production’s movements are theorizing that it has more to do with an infamously abandoned video game from the 1980s.