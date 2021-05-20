Netflix’s popular Black Summer was a quick-and-dirty-style zombie series that, while technically a prequel to Syfy’s Z Nation, ended up being the show that Fear The Walking Dead fans would have preferred before the AMC spinoff series improved dramatically this year. With that said, genre watchers will undoubtedly look forward to the return of Black Summer, which is now pretty much Black Winter, as if survivors weren’t having a miserable enough time already. This trailer follows up on a heck of a season finale moment, in which Jamie King’s character found her daughter in the stadium, where she probably shouldn’t be, considering that the military was supposed to save everyone.

That’s dark stuff and the confirmation that there was no plan to save mankind. So, expect a new batch of episodes full of cold-blooded fresh challenges while violent militias get down with their bad selves. Jamie King is back in action mode (she told Collider that she nearly lost a hand while filming Season One), and the trailer doesn’t reveal much else, other than humanity as an even bigger threat to humanity than zombies. Also, we get a lot of views of the snowy expanse while the group takes refuge at a giant house while, again, humans are bigger d*cks than the undead.

Oh, and Jamie King’s character gives a warning to her daughter, which makes me think this show might go off on a bender with that character, assigning her a grave importance in an apocalypse that won’t be ending anytime soon, if they’re keeping with Z Nation continuity. Get ready for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, too, landing on May 21. Lots of zombies on Netflix this summer!

Netflix’s Black Summer streams on June 17.