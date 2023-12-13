In addition to the Power spin-offs, 50 Cent, STARZ, and company have another hit on their hands with BMF. The show, which recounts the story of Detroit’s notorious Black Mafia Family, completed its second season in spring 2023. After releasing just two episodes in season two, STARZ went ahead and renewed the show for a third season. Fast-forward to today and we’re just months away from the start of the third season which comes complete with new cast members and an official premiere date. With all that being said, here’s everything you need to know about BMF season three:

Release Date BMF season three premieres March 1, 2024 on STARZ. The show’s third season will debut less than a year after season two concluded on March 17, 2023, with a season finale that watched Meech pack his things and head south for Atlanta. Cast Most of the main cast will return for the show’s third season. This includes Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory (Meech and Terry’s father), Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory (Meech and Terry’s mother), Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas, Myles Truitt as B-Mickie, Steve Harris as Detective Von Bryant, La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor, Kelly Hu as Detective Veronica Jin, and Laila Pruitt as Nicole Flenory. The recurring cast for season three is also expected to stay the same. Some of the expected names include Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift, Serayah as Lori Walker, Jerel Alston as Kevin Bryant, Mo’Nique as Goldie. Season three will also feature some new names in the cast including 2 Chainz as Stacks, Ne-Yo as Rodney “Greeny” Green, and Michael King as RIP.

Plot Here is the official synopsis for season three of BMF: Season three of BMF resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream. Trailer STARZ has yet to release a trailer for season three of BMF. The platform did share a small preview as a part of STARZ’s fall and winter 2023/2024 trailer, which you can watch below:

How Many Episodes Are In BMF Season 3? Season three of BMF is expected to have ten episodes, just like the show’s previous two seasons. Here is the expected schedule for episodes in the third season of BMF: March 1: Episode 1

Episode 9 May 3: Episode 10 How To Watch BMF Season 3 BMF season three episodes will be available to stream weekly through the STARZ app. They will also air weekly on the STARZ television channel.