‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: ‘Golden Days For Boys And Girls’

“Be honest and true, boys, whatever you do, boys.”
Boardwalk Empire is the most frustratingly great show on television right now. That’s both an insult and compliment, and an observation that’s particularly true of “Golden Days for Boys and Girls,” the premiere for the series fifth and final season. The episode begins not in the 1920s, but the 1880s, where a young Nucky Thompson is looking to provide extra income for his caring mother, abusive father, sickly sister, and brother Eli, last seen being shipped to Chicago to get hissed at by Michael Shannon. The actor who plays Young Nucky does a great job of impersonating Buscemi’s mannerisms, despite not looking nearly as bug-eyed, but it’s here where Boardwalk runs into its first issue of the season: who cares?
Only eight episodes of this show remain, seven if you don’t include last night’s, and there are literally dozens of plots both well established and interesting that are fighting for screen time. What happened to Dr. Narcisse? How many people has Capone shot and killed? Is Mickey Doyle laughing or snickering? We got none of that; instead, we’re treated to flashbacks that don’t really provide anything we didn’t already know about Nucky Thompson. I suppose they’re there to make us feel empathy for our central character, to help us understand why he’s willing to sacrifice everything to make a quick buck, and that’s fine. But placing it in an abbreviated final season, when there are so many other stories worth telling, is frustrating (although it was nice to see Lt. Marimow from The Wire, Boris McGiver, as the sheriff). It’s finally reading the prologue when you’re already on page 600.
All that being said, I liked the episode! I liked Nucky in Cuba! I liked Nucky running into Meyer in Cuba (even if the audience figured out who sent the hit man long before Nucky did)! I even liked seeing Margaret, who I’m guessing will reconnect with Nucky sometime later in the season, not emotionally but financially! I also enjoyed Chalky’s quiet fuming face, and Luciano and the boys making AIDS a thing in the Italian community, and the look of 1880s Atlantic City and 1930s Cuba. It’s a gorgeous show with fantastic actors and actresses playing endlessly entertaining characters, and even though I didn’t love the premiere, I haven’t loved any Boardwalk premiere since the pilot. It’s a series that gradually picks up momentum before delivering an unexpected knockout blow (the death of Kessler last year, for instance). This was the occasionally frustrating set up; the greatness will come. Hopefully without Young Nucky.
And now, for my favorite random extra of the episode:
Spend the next seven episodes on Beard Guy. Thank you. Also:
I’ll miss not being able to understand a damn thing he’s saying. And I’ll just straight-up miss Arnold Rothstein, who died during the time jump (his is the funeral Meyer and Nucky referred to).
I’ll give them a chance with young Nucky because I trust the show. But…not a lot of time left.
I think Rothstein has faked his own death and Margaret is helping get his money/property/whatever.
Like many others I feel for the loss of Arnold Rothstein during this time jump. I also find the underplayed nature of Masseria’s assassination to be somewhat disarming (I guess they couldn’t find someone to play Joe Adonis and Albert Anastasia?) My only hope is that there will be flashbacks detailing Arnold’s death that somehow have a hand in the plot, relating to why Meyer would set up to have Nucky wacked. They’ve already dropped all my other favorite characters, its so unfair to drop my other favorite offscreen.
This…does not bode well.
I find the lack of Arnold Rothstein disturbing. Also, a pretty lackluster premiere. I wanted more Chalky, less Nucky flashbacks. Only seven eps left–they don’t have time for this shit.
Rothstein was my favorite character on the show, and will be missed, but I reckon we’ll get a little more intrigue out of him since it was his account file (under an alias) that Margaret was after from her recently departed, Mickey Mouse loving boss’ file cabinet. I watch “Boardwalk Empire” like other middle-aged ladies watch movies set at Tuscan villas in other eras. I want my picturesque old-timey settings to have the possibility of head cleaving, famous gangster characters, and Mafia blood oaths. Welcome back, Nucky and company!
waitwaitwaitwait. a main character like Arnold Rothstein dies and they don’t even MENTION it?? weak.
also, how about that fucking surprise suicide, huh? my girl and I were cuddling watching it (I had already seen most of the ep without her) and she straight up JUMPED when it happened.
That scene was just so…off. I know people who commit suicide don’t exactly act typically, but I’ve been made to understand that people are usually more crushed and depressed and less, you know, boisterous-as-shit before they kill themselves.
The suicide was pretty obvious (a broker during the great depression talking crazy talk) but I was assuming a jump from the window.
That whole suicide scene was maybe the best of the episode.
OK, the guy blowing his head off was totally unexpected and darkly hilarious.
they mentioned his funeral being the last time Nucky saw Lansky
I was so excited by the Masseria execution scene. It was off with the number of shooters. Bugsy, Joey Adonis, Vito Genovese and The Mad Hatter himself Albert Anatasia were the shooters of Masseria. we only Bugsy and Torino if Im not mistaken
it would have been cool to see those guys on screen
Something they may get into here which will be interesting is this is roughly the time Meyer Lansky and Waxy Gordon were going after each other
The first flashback was excellent – Nucky in Cuba, hoping to make money, watching the Cuban kids swimming and remembering how he and the other kids got in the 1880s water hoping to catch the coins. If only it had ended there.
(Although it also was cool to see a young Commodore.)
I largely agree. With everything they left hanging at the end of last season, along with doing such a massive time jump, dipping back into the 1880s just felt more all over the map and jarring, and an episode I liked and didn’t like almost equally.
Part of the problem is, for me anyway, Nucky has always been the least interesting character. So seeing him as a kid (as much fun as the novelty of 1880s Atlantic City was) just felt overtly unnecessary, especially this close to the end.
It’s True Blood syndrome all over again.
I admit to being a bit frustrated, but I still plan to watch till the very end. I can forgive gaping unresolved plot holes as long as they continue to hammer out the amazing details.
This time jump seemed a good idea but now that it’s here it is jarring. Let’s hope we can jump into a narrative and wrap this thing up.
HBO did this show a disservice by not just greenlighting a fifth and sixth season. And, if no sixth season was an option, it should have been a full 12-episode season. They could have picked up the story in 1926-27 and then done the season “Downton Abbey” style by having every episode jump 3-6 months. That way we would have gotten pay off on some of the storylines that clearly got dumped.
You can’t tell me they weren’t planning to have more fun with Rothstein and Margaret. Plus all the fun of Eli and Michael Shannon is down the drain.
No St. Valentines day Massacre? I call Shenanigans!!
How did Chalky “done get himself caught?”
Like the reviewer, I loved and hated this episode at the same time.
During the chain gang scene my wife says, “so they just give these guys shovels and pick axes? Seems like a bad idea.”
She also said they got some of the Italian misinterpreted during the Luciano scene.
Also, any episode where a guy gets a machette to the head and his ear cut off is a good episode.
I thought the bodyguard was Paul Calderon but IMDb says it’s not. Drat, I love that actor.
Not-Gus, best description ever.
When Not-Gus broke out the razor i thought “is he going to give him a Cuban necktie?”
That was quite an elaborate suicide by Margaret’s boss. What a showman!
“No, don’t worry, everything’s gonna be alri-BAM”
definitely second the shades of Bud Dwyer.
Mickey rides off on a turtle! If anything, it kind of reminded me of Budd Dwyer, nervously talking before pulling out a gun.
I for one am ecstatic that we spent all the valuable screen time on Nucky’s childhood… NOT! Jimmy’s flashback episode was a million times better.
I was looking for it, but Luciano is supposed to be sporting a huge scar about this time, no? His eye looked wonky, but I didn’t see the scar…
Also, who sent the hitman to kill Nuck?
@BurnsyFan66 Maybe it was a kind of callback to when Jimmy showed up and talked to Nucky before that attempted hit. I know, totally grasping at straws here. As for meeting up with Lansky, I don’t see how they could do that, considering they’d have to skip through at least a decade of major events, including a World War, before Lansky and Luciano were even in Cuba.
I think we saw Lansky in Cuba as a nod to the real Lansky who went to Cuba(at a much later time historically) to meet with Luciano who was in exile there. Spoiler?
Ah, thanks. Yeah, I see now how Lansky can be suspected, but I highly doubt was involved.
Normally when I try to have someone assassinated, I try to stay far away from the target when it goes down.
Why would Lansky be in Cuba the same time as Nucky though? Trying to get in on the rum deal as well? He told Nucky he had gotten married and his wife was basically nagging him for a vacation. When Nucky talked to the wife, he realized she was nothing more than a prostitute. I can see how Nucky would think Meyer had something to do with the attempted hit.
And I agree that Jimmy’s flashback episode was a million times better. All these flashbacks are doing is showing us what we pretty much already knew about Nucky, he had a shit childhood and that shaped him into who he is today. Now we just get to see that he was a good and honest kid that got slapped around by his dad and learned at a very early age that honesty and always doing the right thing won’t get you very far.
he had one he didn’t ham it up like Christian Slater in Mobsters but he definitely had one.
I think the whole Meyer sent the hitman thing is a red herring.
Lansky I think
I liked the stuff with young Nucky. Young Nucky is way more interesting than old Nucky. Also the younger versions of Nucky, his father and the Commodore are perfectly cast.
Shame there was no Chicago and Capone – it seems he’ll feature heavily next episode.
I hope we see more of Nucky’s new badass Gus Fring-looking body guard who took the ear.
I think a lot of people got used to last season NOT focusing on Nuck. He’s a great character and I loved the flashbacks too. What better character development for someone that we’ve never seen NOT being the boss?
I wanted flash backs this season but not like this.
AR’s death, Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, Murder inc.
Seriously…think how cool it would have ben if, instead, we got a bunch of flashbacks…AC 1880 maybe to start it off, then Chicago 1927 for the massacre, New York 1928 for Rothstein’s death, 1929 for the stock market crash, etc….all to end with the final 10 minutes setting up where everyone is now. That would have been sweet.
They’ve largely skipped over the most interesting parts of Capone’s “career”. It seems like a bizarre choice. I guess we have to wait to see how they handle Eli/Van Alden/Capone before planning the riot?
Murder Inc doesnt come into power until after Luciano takes power. If would have been great to see AR’s death and the massacre
If they don’t give us this, we riot?