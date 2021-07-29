Getty Image
Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Star, Rhea Seehorn, Leads The Sighs Of Relief After News Of His Stable Condition

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk’s Tuesday night hospitalization (following his on-set collapse in New Mexico) transformed into a day full of apprehension for those looking for updates on the comedic icon (and freshly-minted action star). After a full day of waiting, however, TMZ reported that he’s “out of the woods,” and Odenkirk’s finally been (thank goodness) revealed to be in stable condition and in recovery mode.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” a statement from his reps read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

In short order, Odenkirk’s son, Nate, reacted with relief: “He’s going to be okay.”

Nate was joined by Bob’s Saul leading lady, Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler and her finger guns), who had no words but a lot of love.

Nate and Rita were joined by, well, the Internet. Whew.

Earlier in the day, Bob received well wishes from co-stars, past and present, from the Breaking Bad universe and beyond.

