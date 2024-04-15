It’s hard to believe that nearly three years ago, Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, and this year, he’s campaigning himself as the next best action star. What can’t the man do? Win an Emmy, it seems.

Despite his lack of awards, Odenkirk has been doing pretty well for himself since the incident, which ended up being a lot scarier than fans had initially thought.

The Better Call Saul actor appeared on the Multiple Talking Women podcast and recalled his “funny medic story,” but it’s not a “haha funny” type of story, but more of a “scary funny” situation. Like Breaking Bad.

Odenkirk recalled the incident where his heart “pretty much stopped,” and he eventually “turned grey and stopped breathing.” Luckily, a medic was around, but unluckily it was his first day on the job. Odenkirk said, “It was his first day, and he said, ‘Oh no,'” which is not the phrase you want to hear when you are fading in and out of consciousness.

The actor did recover and eventually made peace with the medic. “Weeks later when I came back, he said, ‘I’m so sorry it was my first day, I have been a firefighter,’ — he was retired — ‘I’ve never done CPR. l have only ever seen other people do it,’” Odenkirk said. He would have been in good hands if he spontaneously burst into flames, but he didn’t.

This is your sign to take a CPR course at your local Red Cross. You never know if Bob Odenkirk will need your assistance.

(Via EW)