A rare piece of Bob Ross art is up for sale, and it will only cost you just shy of $10 million. You can practically taste the savings.

The piece is titled “A Walk in the Woods” and it was the very first painting that the famously frizzy-haired painter created in 1983 on his iconic TV series The Joy of Painting. According to the auction listing, the piece was used during the first episode as Ross “sets the expectations for what is to come in the show and in his art; displaying his signature style of both painting and hosting.”

More importantly, finding actual paintings from The Joy of Painting is no easy task. These puppies aren’t just lying around hence the hefty price tag.

Via Modern Artifact:

Painted by Bob Ross on air during Season 1, Episode 1 of “The Joy of Painting,” “A Walk in the Woods” is the most historically significant Bob Ross original painting ever created. It is exceedingly rare to find any Bob Ross episode pieces, and this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own the very first one. Although Bob Ross paintings have become highly sought after by collectors, the market is still emerging. “A Walk in the Woods” is a museum-worthy piece that will set the standard for the continued development of the Bob Ross art market.

You can watch Ross create “A Walk in the Woods” in the first episode of The Joy of Painting below:

