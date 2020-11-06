The second season premiere of The Mandalorian dropped a bombshell in the final moments of the episode as Boba Fett was revealed to be alive and fully aware that Pedro Pascal’s Mando is now carting around his iconic armor. While this reveal could have exciting implications for the rest of The Mandalorian‘s second season, the revival of the classic Star Wars bounty hunter may go even further than that. According to Deadline, a Boba Fett spinoff is reportedly in the works, and it could shoot as early as next week. Unlike The Mandalorian, the project will only be a miniseries, but it tracks with Disney’s stated intention to use the second season of its hit bounty hunting series to launch more content for its burgeoning streaming service. However, details are murky, and confusion around a recent casting for The Mandalorian season isn’t helping, but it does seem to suggest that Disney+ has something in the mix. Via Deadline:

Sophie Thatcher (When the Street Lights Go On, Chicago Med) is being rumored to be joining The Mandalorian franchise. Nobody is commenting, and there is conflicting information whether she will be part of The Mandalorian‘s upcoming third season or an offshoot series (or both).

While Deadline doesn’t have solid confirmation on the Boba Fett spinoff, it did shoot down recent online rumors about a spinoff series centered on a team-up between Gina Carano‘s Kara Dune and Katee Sackhoff‘s The Clone Wars character Bo-Katan Kryze, who will reportedly appear in the second season of The Mandalorian. “Such a project does not appear to be real, at least for now,” the report said.

(Via Deadline)