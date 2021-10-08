Getty Image
TV

Bobby Flay Is Leaving The Food Network After 27 Years



Bobby Flay has been a Food Network fixture since 1994, a year after the channel’s debut, but the two are parting ways after 27 years together. It turns out the only thing that could beat Bobby Flay is contract negotiations.

Variety reports that “Flay and Food Network have been in negotiations on a new contract for some time,” but “sources close to the situation said that Food Network has ended the negotiations.” His contract expires at the end of the year.

Flay representatives at WME declined to comment on the situation, citing the policy of not commenting on active negotiations. That’s an indication that Flay’s team sees some hardball negotiating tactics afoot. But sources close to Food Network say the decision has been made to move on as the sides were far apart on financial terms. Food Network declined to comment for this story.

Flay’s Food Network shows over the years include BBQ with Bobby Flay, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, and Hot Off the Grill with Bobby Flay. He also appeared on Chopped, Iron Chef, and Worst Cooks in America. But he was never on Guy’s Grocery Games, and therefore, I have never seen him on Food Network.

