The upcoming series will bring in a new character by the name of Renee Ballard. While Ballard has not yet appeared on the show, she has her own line of novels, so there is surely enough material for a solid show. Here is everything we know so far about the currently-untitled Bosch spinoff.

No amount of Bosch is too much Bosch, which is why the popular character has been inspiring spinoffs left and right. First, it was Bosch, Amazon’s detective drama based on the Michael Connelly novels of the same name. Then, there was Bosch: Legacy which just wrapped up its second season . Next up, there are not one but two new Bosch-adjacent shows coming up, so you will never be able to escape this man and his tattoos.

Plot

The spin-off will follow night shift detective Renee Ballard. Ballard was first introduced in Connelly’s 2017 novel The Late Shift and appears in five more Connelly stories, though this will be her first time appearing on screen. Here is the official synopsis:

Renne Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division — a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. She approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life

Michael Connelly, Bosch author and creator, shared his excitement in a statement. “It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” he concluded.

Cast

The series is expected to bring back Welliver as a guest star, but nothing has been confirmed at this moment. In fact, it seems like Welliver will stick around for as long as they will let him, so it’s safe to say we will be getting a bunch of Bosch in the coming years.

Release Date

No release date has been announced at this time. We can assume the show will begin production in the new year, hopefully aiming for a Winter 2024 release.

Trailer

No trailer has been released at this time, but you can check out Bosch on Amazon Prime and Bosch: Legacy on Freevee. There’s enough Bosch to go around.