Not only are The Boys returning for a fourth go-round after an acclaimed third season, but another spin-off is on the way, this time featuring a slew of college-aged superheroes, which sounds like more of a horror movie concept than a tv show, but it will undoubtedly be great!

The upcoming series will be titled Gen V, a punny take on the current generation of teens and young adults, Gen Z. The show will follow a group of students at an exclusive superhero school, owned by Vought International (hence the “V”). Amazon describes the show as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” Intense!

Gen V reunites former The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina co-stars Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, along with Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

To celebrate the announcement, the stars took to Twitter to post a hyped-up announcement. “It’s got everything The Boys has: the intensity, the grit, the humor…it’s gonna be a roller coaster filled with blood, guts, and everything else. It’s f*cked up. You’re gonna like it.” Listen, anyone will like anything with Patrick Schwarzenegger in it!

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

The series has no premiere date at this time, but it is the third show to take place in The Boys universe after The Boys: Diabolical premiered earlier this year. More Schwarzenegger, please.

(Via The Wrap)