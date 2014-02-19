Relive The Entire ‘Breaking Bad’ Journey Through These Stunning Posters One Man Created For Each Episode

Hungarian designer “Zsutti” (Zsolt Molnár) has spent the five months since Breaking Bad ended creating gorgeous posters to represent specific episodes of the legendary show. The project is similar to what prolific comic book illustrator Francesco Francavilla did for Breaking Bad‘s final season — except Zsutti set out to create graphics for each of the show’s 62 installments.

Zsutti finished his final poster on Saturday, and was kind enough to allow us to publish all 62 of his stunning creations. Click through to relive the many “holy sh*t” moments Heisenberg and friends gave us, in order. Or view every single poster on one long-ass page by clicking here.

The prints are available for purchase at both Society6 and RedBubble. You can also read an interview with Zsutti about the series and his other “Posterology” projects, and check out his work on Facebook, Behance, and Flickr.