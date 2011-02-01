BREAKING NEWS: Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs Almost Kissing

I’ve never felt the need to break out the animated siren GIF circa the late-’90s Drudge Report, but I think this warrants it: Warming Glow crush Alison Brie getting friendly with her “Community” co-star Gillian Jacobs (who’s no slouch herself).

This was tweeted by “Community” writer Emily Cutler, who has jumped to the head of the line of American heroes, ahead of Thomas Jefferson, Evel Knievel, Jackie Robinson, Neil Armstrong, the Marine Corps, and firefighters. What have you done for me lately, firefighters?

Full-size image HYAH.