Brendan Gleeson’s ‘SNL’ Promo Puts All Other ‘SNL’ Promos To Shame

Brendan Gleeson is a distinguished actor best known for In Bruges, The Guard, and Braveheart, as well as the Harry Potter films and Paddington 2, the greatest movie of all-time. But maybe he should be known for his sick skateboard moves.

Gleeson is hosting SNL this weekend (with musical guest Willow), which is an inspired choice for the sketch show. And an unlikely one. The 67-year-old isn’t as flashy as Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, who hosted the season premiere, or next week’s host, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, but do they know how skateboard? I mean, maybe, but not with as much as gusto as “Mad-Eye” Moody, who slaps the cue cards out of stage hands and says “up yours, copper” to a security officer. All SNL promos should be this good.

The great Demi Adejuyigbe put it best:

“fisheye brendan gleeson skateboarding snl promo” is the new “cellar door” — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) October 5, 2022

Gleeson is there to promote The Banshees of Inisherin, the new film from director Martin McDonagh that also stars Colin Farrell. “Like In Bruges, The Banshees of Inisherin is a dark movie that is often downright hilarious. And The Banshees of Inisherin somehow manages to be darker than In Bruges,” Mike Ryan wrote in his glowing review. It opens on October 21. Bring your skateboard on opening night.