Oscar the Grouch has met his grouchy match.

Brett Goldstein, who plays lovable grump Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, appeared on Thursday’s episode of Sesame Street. The actor and comedian played hide and seek with Elmo and Grover (you can watch the clip above) and lived the dream of every Muppets fan: he hung out in a trash can next to Oscar.

I’m framing this.

And these.

Back in December, Goldstein interviewed occasional Sesame Street guest Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy (who has never been on the show), and Gonzo about his love of The Muppet Christmas Carol and what the Muppets should do next.