Brian Cox is back with another one of his salty takes. The Emmy-nominated actor stopped by Piers Morgan Uncensored where he proceeded to rant about, sigh, “woke culture.”

Apparently, the opinionated Succession star is not a fan of “shaming culture,” which isn’t entirely surprising given his public defense of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who’s been under fire thanks to her well-documented anti-trans remarks. According to Cox, the source of the problem is “millennials” and “social media,” which the actor believes “hinders, not helps.”

"Succession" star Brian Cox: "The whole woke culture is truly awful." Piers Morgan: "And the shaming culture." Cox: "I don't know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? … It turns out it's usually a bunch of millennials." pic.twitter.com/4r4jUtplxh — The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2023

“The whole woke culture is truly awful […] and the shaming culture.” He continued, “I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? And it’s very hard to pin them down, and, it turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials. I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve all screwed it up so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It comes from the wrong place.”

Hot takes are becoming par for the course for Cox. The actor hasn’t been afraid to voice his opinion on everything from Meghan Markle to the source of his recent Emmy nom. Cox’s blustery family patriarch, Logan Roy, died suddenly — spoilers, but come on — during the final season of Succession, and the actor had no reservations about saying the crucial moment came too early. (Showrunner Jesse Armstrong explained that Logan died when he did because it would have the most dramatic effect.)

“I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected,” Cox said about Logan’s sudden death. “You know, I felt a little bit like all the work I’ve done and finally I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane.”

