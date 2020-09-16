Brian Posehn is a comic probably best known for his roles on The Big Bang Theory, The Sarah Silverman Program, Mr. Show, and Just Shoot Me. Currently, he’s headlining this weekend on RushTix, a virtual comedy club, on Saturday, September 19th at 10pm EST. His show, Brian Posehn Live: An Evening with Grandpa Metal, will allow fans to laugh and headbang with Brian and special guest Johnny Taylor as the show streams live. Tickets for the show are available here.

Brian was kind enough to take a few minutes from his busy schedule recently to take part in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

An Old Fashioned. First I ask them what kind of whiskey they have like I know what I’m fucking talking about.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Tommy Lee/Obama

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Restaurant Impossible and The Boys.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Peanut butter on a gun. No, probably Mozza Pizzeria or Katsu Ya.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Google Maps, Lego.com, eBay and the occasional trip to FarmersOnly.com.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Rush: “Subdivisions.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t be a fucking idiot.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“The Jerky Boys”

“Yojimbo”

“What is wrong with my balls?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The last Rush show at the Forum.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Stand or The Dirt

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Kept me working.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

What? Really? South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

No agenda, no plans at all. No pants. Watch movies, read, listen to music, play video games, fuck around on my guitar, have a whiskey, whack it, swim, be high.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

So many. Anything with Kurt Russell.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

I grew up with the SF and Oakland teams, classic teams, Stabler’s Raiders, Reggie Jackson’s A’s, Montana’s Niners. I still follow the Giants a little, love Metallica Day the most.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Either The International House of Pancakes or French Laundry, I forget.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Sonic the Hedgehog. No shit.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Daphne from Scooby Doo, Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), Lee Meriwether (Catwoman). I’m hella old.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Meth. Or an omelet.

