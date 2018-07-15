Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis isn’t scheduled to air until July 29th, yet many of the best jokes and surprises from Saturday night’s taping in Los Angeles are already making the rounds online. From roast master Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s hosting duties to a surprise appearance by Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, it sounds like Comedy Central may have another successful roast on its hands. The latter was an especially fun moment, according to those who were in attendance, as Moore’s arrival on the roasting stage wasn’t announced until right before she approached the podium.

“I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense,” she said. “You were dead the whole time.” Not to be outdone, Moore had plenty more to say to her ex-husband:

“I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked,” Moore quipped. “Bruce considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure. Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you had much bigger failures. Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk… campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney’s role in Ocean’s Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica.”

It was all in good fun, of course, for Deadline points out that “Willis’ daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout and his wife Emma Heming were in the audience laughing at his expense” the whole time. Even when, amazingly, a “rather obnoxious Dennis Rodman… stumbled through his ribald set.”